Jewellery, Cash Stolen From Transwoman's House In Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

Four unidentified persons allegedly stole jewellery and cash from the house of a transwoman in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The theft took place on Wednesday when the accused secretly entered the house at Lalita Park here where a group of transgenders reside, they added.

One of the transwomen residing in the house later saw that the lock of a room on the first floor was broken. On finding the room ransacked, she suspected theft and reported it to the police around 5 pm, a senior police officer said.

Once the owner of the house returned from her outstation trip, she told the police on Thursday that some unaccounted cash and gold and silver jewellery were stolen from the house, the officer said.

Based on her statement, a case was registered against unknown persons under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Laxmi Nagar police station, the officer added.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from the day showed four persons secretly entering the house around 3 pm, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.