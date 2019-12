AIMIM Cheif Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated the Hemant Soren's JMM-led coalition government for winning the Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019. Commenting on the election, he also said that his party will continue to work for the welfare of the state just like his party is working in other states. He also appreciated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's statement that his state has no place for NRC.