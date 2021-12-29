Jhansi Railway Station Renamed As 'Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station' By UP Government

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday changed the name of the Jhansi railway station to 'Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station'. The announcement was made through a notification three months after the state government had sent a proposal to the Union Home Ministry for a change in the name of the railway station, which was accepted. Before this, the Mughalsarai Railway Station was renamed Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Railway Station.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, in a bid to increase the political mileage of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, CM Yogi Adityanath has embarked on a name-changing spree again. While Allahabad has been renamed as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Aligarh, Firozabad and Mainpuri are on the list for a name change. Meanwhile, proposals for changing the name of Ghazipur and Bastipur have also been put forth.

BJP preps for 2022 assembly elections

Hoping to replicate its 2017 performance in 2022, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath. The BJP has also appointed Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in charge and Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur as the co-in-charges. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhatia, Sanjeev Chaurasiya, Y Satya Kumar, Sudhir Gupta, Arvind Menon and Sunil Oza as the organizational in-charges of Western UP, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kashi.

Under the in-charges and co-in charges, BJP has started its online campaigns to increase its social media presence and ensure the party's victory in the elections. It is currently running four campaigns in Uttar Pradesh under various slogans and the main slogan of BJP is 'Soch Imanadar, Kaam Damdaar, Fir Ek Baar BJP Sarkar' for the 2022 state Assembly elections. The other campaigns are 'Farq Saaf hai' that focuses on the difference between the current and the previous governments, 'Bhule Toh Nahe` that mentions incidents of riots that took place at the time of the previous governments and `Joh Kaha So Kiya` focuses on the promises fulfilled by the Yogi Adityanath government.

The term of the incumbent government will expire on May 14, 2022. Before that, likely in the month of February-March, Uttar Pradesh will go for polls to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly.