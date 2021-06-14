Jharkhand: 2 Minors Go Missing En Route To New Shelter Home Amid Sexual Assault Complaints

Quick links:
Image- PTI/Representative
Amid the sexual assault allegations against Jharkhand's Mother Teresa Welfare Trust (MTWT), two minor girls went missing from the shelter house under question, when they were en-route to a new home.
The incident came to light after two minor tribal girls alleged sexual assault at the state-registered NGO and revealed that they were tortured and assaulted at the Mother Teresa Welfare Trust over a period of four years. In the wake of the allegations, forty children, all minors barring two, were moved out of the shelter home to Bal Kalyan Aashram, Gobarghausi in Jamshedpur. On way to their new home, two children went missing. According to the Jharkhand Police, the search to locate the missing girls is on.
"Child Welfare Committee found that there are now only 38 children at the new shelter home where the children were shifted. Two minor girls aged about 17 years are missing. We are trying to located them," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), East Singhbhum, Dr M Tamil Vanan told PTI.