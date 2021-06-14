Jharkhand: 2 Minors Go Missing En Route To New Shelter Home Amid Sexual Assault Complaints

Amid the sexual assault allegations against Jharkhand's Mother Teresa Welfare Trust (MTWT), two minor girls went missing from the shelter house under question, when they were en-route to a new home.

The incident came to light after two minor tribal girls alleged sexual assault at the state-registered NGO and revealed that they were tortured and assaulted at the Mother Teresa Welfare Trust over a period of four years. In the wake of the allegations, forty children, all minors barring two, were moved out of the shelter home to Bal Kalyan Aashram, Gobarghausi in Jamshedpur. On way to their new home, two children went missing. According to the Jharkhand Police, the search to locate the missing girls is on.

"Child Welfare Committee found that there are now only 38 children at the new shelter home where the children were shifted. Two minor girls aged about 17 years are missing. We are trying to located them," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), East Singhbhum, Dr M Tamil Vanan told PTI.

Jharkhand shelter home case

Jharkhand's Mother Teresa Welfare Trust is run by a local NGO and has no connections with the 'Sisters of Charity'- founded by Mother Teresa. According to District Social Welfare Officer, Satya Thakur, there were 40 children in the government-registered MTWT including 24 girls and 16 boys, all of whom are below 18 years barring a girl and a boy each of 20 years.

After two tribal girls were rounded up by the Jharkhand Police, it was found out that the shelter house which has been in operation for the last 10 years was allegedly sexually assaulting minors. The state then decided to shift all 40 children to Bal Kalyan home during which two girls went missing.

A probe has been ordered into alleged sexual assault and torture of minor girls and an FIR has been registered against the Director of MTWT, Harpal Singh Thapar, his wife Pushpa Rani Tirkey, Warden Gita Singh, her son Aditya Singh and one more person on June 6. The hunt to nab all the accused is on.

(With Agency Inputs)