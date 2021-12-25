Jharkhand: 25 Tiffin And Cane Bombs Recovered From Maoist-dominated Latehar Area

The Jharkhand police on Friday recovered 25 tiffin and cane bombs from the forest area of Latehar district. The police team, acting on a tip-off reached near Barwaia Kalan village with the bomb disposal team that defused the bombs. It is important to mention that it is a Maoists dominated area and according to Republic's on-ground information recently few people were hanged to death in the adjoining area of Gaya, Bihar, which is why people are scared to reveal facts. Some of the village citizens are also detained for interrogation and modus operandi is getting investigation.

"We believe they were planning something sinister with the explosives, which were recovered and defused in time," said a senior police officer.

The police officer also revealed that there was also information that members of a militant outfit were present in the forest, and an investigation is underway.

Security Forces recover 9 landmines in Latehar district

Recently on December 8, a joint team of police and CRPF had recovered nine landmines planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The security forces during a search operation on Monday detected wires on the Medininagar-Ranchi road near Dumuhan, about 40 km from here, an officer said. The wires were connected to nine landmines planted by the Maoists on the road to target the security forces, he added.

Naxals kill 4 Policemen in Latehar district

Earlier, in November, 4 policemen including one Assistant Sub Inspector was martyred due to a police Naxal encounter, in the Latehar district of Jharkhand. The incident took place in Lukiyatand village in Chandwa police station of Latehar district at 8.30 pm. The Incident took place only 2 km away from the Chandwa police station on NH-22. The Naxals attacked the PCR van, which was on patrol duty, near the Rukya turning on the Latehar -Lohardagga road.

Those who died in the incident were Assistant sub-inspector Sukiya Oraon, and home guard jawans Sikander Singh and Dinesh Ram and Driver Yamuna Prasad. One jawan is said to be seriously injured.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI/Representativeimage