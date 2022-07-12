Jharkhand: Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia Announces 3 More Airports & 14 New Air Routes

On Tuesday, July 12, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Deoghar to inaugurate the new airport, announced the government's plan to set up three more airports in Jharkhand.

Scindia in his speech said, "Jharkhand will soon have five airports. After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up airports in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity."

Union Minister Scindia further stated that, "Gone are the days when airports were built only in areas of financial importance. Now under the Prime Minister Modi, that narrative has completely changed and any area that has an airport will automatically start doing well financially."

While talking about the new Deoghar Airport which was inaugurated by PM Modi, the Aviation Minister said, "We want to connect people from all over the country with Deoghar, which is a place of extreme religious importance for many around the world."

The Aviation Minister while crediting the government under the leadership of PM Modi stated that, "India used to have only 74 airports earlier, but under the Modi government, 67 new airports have have been set up just in the last 8 years alone, taking the total tally to 141 airports all around the country."

PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport and flags off Deoghar-Kolkata flight

With the inauguration of the Deoghar airport at around 12:45 pm on July 12, PM Modi also flagged off an Indigo flight from Deoghar to Kolkata airport. "We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now. These projects will make the lives of people easy," PM Modi said during his address. "The development projects worth Rs 16,800 crore will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state," he added.

Notably, the Deoghar Airport is Jharkhand's second airport to become operational since PM Modi laid the groundwork for it on May 25, 2018. The airport, which has a 2,500-meter runway and is spread across 657 acres, cost Rs 401 crore to construct. Additionally, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ranchi, Patna, and Delhi will soon be connected to the Deoghar airport.

Apart from the airport, a new in-patient department and operation theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar, was also dedicated to the state. This adds up to a total of 16 AIIMS hospitals that have been approved in the last eight years and 10 centres that have started MBBS classes and OPD services.

Image: Twitter/@JM_Scindia