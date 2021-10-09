Jharkhand: Bank Manager Found Dead In Rented House

A 47-year-old branch manager of a nationalised bank was found dead inside his rented house in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Saturday, police said.

The man, who hailed from Bihar's Bhagalpur, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the house in Nagar Untari police station area, Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said.

The matter came to light when his wife called up the landowner after finding that the deceased's mobile phone was switched off, following which the police was informed, the officer said.

Nobody else was in the house when the body was recovered after breaking open the door, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

