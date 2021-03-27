Jharkhand Bans All Festivals & Mass Gatherings; Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines Amid Surge

The Jharkhand government on Friday has issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines ahead of festivals. The State government has prohibited celebrations of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, Ramnavami, and Easter at public places to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. As per the order, the government has imposed a ban on processions and mass gatherings at public places for the upcoming festivals.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted the letter and shared the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

'Festivals not allowed'

The Chief Secretary of the state Sukhdev Singh urged people in his official letter to stay indoors and celebrate the upcoming festivals.

"All celebrations and congregations at public places during festivals like Holi, Sarhul, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, Ramnavami, Easter etc shall not be allowed in the state. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their respective houses only," Singh said, reported ANI. READ | Los Angeles prepares to boost COVID-19 vaccinations

The order also banned all kinds of processions, including those on Sahul and Ramnavmi across the state and measures for the upcoming by-election in the states.

"All activities, not specifically prohibited, are permitted outside the containment zone. All activities, previously permitted, continue to be permitted outside the containment zone. With respect to political gatherings in the context of bye-election in 13- Madhupur Assembly Constituency of the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand broad guidelines issued by Election Commission of India on August 21, 2020, shall prevail," the letter read, reported ANI.



Covid-19 protocols had to be followed as places of worship will also adhere to the latest SOPs issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), it added.

"Offices, Religious places/Places of worship, Gymnasiums and Yoga Institutes shall comply with the SOP on preventive measures laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Any person violating these guidelines or the attached state directives Bill be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and Other legal provisions as applicable," the letter said, reported ANI.

COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand

Over the past few days in the state, there has been a surge in the number of daily positive cases, especially in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. According to the Union Health Ministry, 308 cases of new COVID-19 cases were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours with 3 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,399.

COVID-19 cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, India reported 62,258 new COVID-19 cases with 30,386 recoveries and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total number of cases: 1,19,08,910

Total recoveries: 1,12,95,023

Active cases: 4,52,647

Death toll: 1,61,240

Total vaccination: 5,81,09,773

(With ANI Inputs)

