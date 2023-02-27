Jharkhand Bypoll: Over 15% Polling For Ramgarh Assembly Constituency Till 9 Am

A voter turnout of 15.19 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the Ramgarh assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand.

Polling for the by-election began at 7 am, amid tight security arrangements.

An election official said that 15.19 per cent of votes were cast in the first two hours of polling in the Ramgarh assembly seat.

Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the bypoll.

Taking to Twitter, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "People of Ramgarh are participating in polls to strengthen democracy and defeat money power in the elections. They are fighting for their rights. I appeal to voters to come forward to exercise their democratic right." AJSU Party Chief Sudesh Mahto urged electors to cast their votes in the interest of the state.

BJP senior leader Babulal Marandi in a tweet said: "There is an opportunity for voters of the Ramgarh to strengthen democracy by exercising their right to franchise." The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.

Over 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election.