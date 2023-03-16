Jharkhand Cabinet Nod To Proposal For Construction Of 1 Lakh Wells, EWS Reservation In Jobs

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday gave its nod to a number of proposals, including construction of one lakh wells under irrigation schemes, besides 10 per cent reservation in district-level jobs to people from economically weaker sections.

A total of 40 decisions were taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Approval was given for implementation of ‘Birsa Irrigation Well Promotion Mission’ under which one lakh wells will be constructed, an official release said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for setting up two residential schools in Chaibasa and Dumka at a cost of Rs 195 crore.

It also cleared the formation of Jharkhand Knowledge Corporation Ltd on the lines of the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd, it said.