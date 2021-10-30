Jharkhand: Chhath Puja Celebrations Allowed At Rivers, Ponds; Govt Lifts Weekend Lockdown

On Friday, the Jharkhand government allowed Chhath Puja ceremonies at rivers and ponds and festivals to be held publicly in the midst of COVID-19. Following a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, all limitations on the operation of stores have been lifted completely. Previously, establishments could only stay open until 8 pm. On Sunday, all restrictions are removed allowing markets and other business activities to resume in the same manner as before the lockdown.

The Jharkhand government has increased the number of guests allowed at weddings to 500, allowing marriage halls to start with a 50% capacity. The government has given permission for clubs and theatres to open, as well as for all stadiums to open with 50% of their capacity. Sports events have been permitted in rural regions with a maximum attendance of 500 individuals. For coaching centres, there are no age restrictions. It was formerly only available to 18-year-old individuals. However, schools for junior classes (1 to 5 standards) will remain closed until the situation improves.

Chhath Puja celebrations allowed at rivers, ponds; weekend lockdown lifted

"Shops, Cinema halls, Clubs etc can remain open till normal periods. Coaching will be allowed for students of Class 10 and above. Angawadi Centres will open but full vaccination of Anganwadi workers will be mandatory," the Chief Minister's Office said.

Masks must be worn in public places, and social distance must be maintained, according to the statement, which also stated that breaching the rules will result in legal action under the Disaster Management Act. In light of the COVID pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had earlier issued an order on September 30 prohibiting the celebration of Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies, and temples. Tiwari, a North East Delhi MP who had opposed the Chhath ban, proposed on Tuesday a vaccination campaign for "Chhathvratis" so that the festival might be celebrated safely. During the campaign, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to over 10,000 people throughout the city.

Chhath is a Hindu Vedic celebration that originated in the Indian subcontinent and is primarily celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand, as well as Nepal's Madhesh region. The Chhath Puja is performed to thank the Solar deity (Surya) for providing the blessings of life on earth and to ask for the fulfilment of specific wishes. Biharis and Nepalese, as well as their diaspora, celebrate this event.

Lord Surya, the Sun God, is the focus of the event. The mother goddess "Chhathi Maiya" is a goddess who gives strength and assistance to the underprivileged. In the evening of the first day and the morning of the second day, the Sun is offered arghya, a particular form of offering. The ceremonies are performed over the course of four days. Holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prayer offerings and arghya to the setting and rising sun are some of the practices. As they approach the riverbanks, some worshippers also do a prostration march.

COVID-19 cases in India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced today that a total of 11,76,850 COVID-19 tests were performed on Friday. So far, a total of 60,70,62,619 tests have been performed. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 14,348 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The active caseload in India now amounts to 1,61,334. Active cases make up less than 1% of total cases, with 0.47 % being the lowest since March 2020. Also, as part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the country has administered over 104.82 crore vaccine doses.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: ANI)