Jharkhand CM Announces 75% Jobs In Private Sector Will Be Reserved For Locals

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced that his government will soon put together a new domicile policy and reserve 75 percent of jobs in the private sector for people of the state. The chief minister also added that the government will recruit school teachers and police personnel.

While celebrating Republic Day at Dumka Police Lines, the Jharkhand Chief Minister said, "A new domicile policy will be formulated and 75 percent of the posts in the private sector will be reserved for local people. Rules are being made for the appointment of teachers in minority schools also."

CM Soren also announced the launch of a universal pension scheme to provide Rs 1,000 a month to all elderly people of the state and a 'dhoti-sari' scheme under which a dhoti or a lungi and a sari will be distributed to 57 lakh poor families of the state at a subsidized rate of Rs 10 apiece.

CM Soren's convoy attacked

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Chief Minister Soren's vehicle was attacked in Ranchi's Kishoreganj and a vehicle in his convoy was stopped midway. Some miscreants broke the glasses and vandalized the doors of the vehicles, while Soren had escaped unhurt as he was sent to his residence via an alternate route. Police barricades were also vandalized in the incident. The attackers were part of a protest that was staged in the city over the deteriorating law and order situation in Jharkhand and increasing crimes related to women. A group of people holding placards and banners were demanding the safety and security of women after recent incidents of crime against women shook the state.

