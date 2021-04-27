Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren Announces One Month Additional Pay For 'corona Warriors'

Setting an example, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on April 26 announced one month of additional pay as encouragement money for doctors and health care workers of the State who have been at the forefront in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, now more than ever.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, CM Soren made the announcement. "In these tough times, Corona warriors have been in the service of the people from dusk to dawn. Therefore, the State government has decided that doctors and medical workers employed in Covid-related works will be paid one month of their salary as encouragement money. My heartfelt gratitude to them all," he wrote.

à¤‡à¤¸ à¤µà¤¿à¤•à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¯à¥‹à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨-à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤•à¤° à¤²à¥‹à¤—à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤²à¤—à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤‡à¤¸à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¥‡ à¤«à¥ˆà¤¸à¤²à¤¾ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤¿ à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤²à¤—à¥‡ à¤šà¤¿à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤•à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤šà¤¿à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤•à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤à¤• à¤®à¤¹à¥€à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤µà¥‡à¤¤à¤¨/à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¦à¥‡à¤¯ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¤°à¤¾à¤¬à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‹à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¨ à¤°à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿ à¤¦à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤—à¥€à¥¤

à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¯à¥‹à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤§à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤”à¤° à¤œà¥‹à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥¤ — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 26, 2021

The announcement comes at a time when the State is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the State conducted 30,172 tests of which, 5,541 tested positive for COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of active cases in the State to 49,504. With this, the cumulative count rose to 2, 01,747. Of these, 1,51,651 recuperated from the infection while 1,991 succumbed to it, 124 in the last 24 hours.

Jharkhand reports 5,541 new #COVID19 cases, 4,018 discharges and 124 deaths.



Active cases: 49,504

Total discharges: 1,55,669

Death toll: 2,115 pic.twitter.com/pkaLpP5zZF — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

In a bid to bring the situation under control, the Jharkhand government announced free vaccination to all above the age of 18 from May 1. This was in response to the Centre's announcement of a 'liberalised' policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible to get inoculated from May 1 and allowing state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

COVID Tally in India

Meanwhile, for the fourth day in a row, India breached the 3-lakh mark with 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307. 28,82,204 of these are still active. In a month, the country's contribution of 9 per in the worldwide infection, rose to 38 percent the highest ever by any country at any stage of the pandemic.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)