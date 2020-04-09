Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren State To Follow Guidelines & Be Vigilant Amid First Corona Death

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday reiterated the need to stay at home in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Soren's message

राज्य में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। यह समय है सतर्क रहकर सरकारी निर्देशों का कड़ाई से पालन करने का, साथ ही अफवाहों पर ध्यान नहीं देने का।



आपकी सरकार संसाधनों की कमी को दूर करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार से परस्पर संपर्क में है।



घर पर रहें, सुरक्षित रहें। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) April 9, 2020

In a tweet, CM Soren said the number of cases have been rising and it was important to be vigilant and stay at home and follow all the guidelines issued by the government.

In a message to his state, he said that his government is in touch with the Union government to overcome the resource shortage.

Jharkhand reported the first death due to coronavirus on Thursday morning with the number of confirmed cases rising to 13 in the state.

21-day lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary. He said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

