Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Asserts Firm Action Against Miscreants Involved In Convoy Attack

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against the miscreants involved in the attack on his convoy in Ranchi on December 4. As the Ranchi SSP detained more than 30 people in connection with the incident of violence, Soren assured that no one would be spared.

"The administration will take strict action against whoever was involved in this matter. No one will be spared," Soren told reporters in reference to the attack on his carcade.

In a shocking incident on Monday, the Chief Minister's vehicle was attacked in Ranchi's Kishoreganj and a vehicle in his convoy was stopped midway. Some miscreants broke the glasses and vandalised the doors of the vehicles, while Soren escaped unhurt as he was sent to his residence via an alternate route. Police barricades were also vandalised in the incident.

READ | Jharkhand Witnesses Spiralling Rape Incidents, Battles COVID And Migrant Crises In 2020

Protest against atrocities against women turns violent

The attackers were part of a protest that was staged in the city over the deteriorating law and order situation in Jharkhand and increasing crimes related to women. A group of people holding placards and banners were demanding safety and security of women after recent incidents of crime against women shook the state. Hemant Soren’s convoy going from secretariat to his Kanke Road residence was attacked by a mob protesting against the murder of a woman whose beheaded body was recovered from near Ormanjhi earlier on Sunday.

The police is yet to ascertain whether the woman was raped or murdered. The identity of the victim has not been established yet. It is suspected that she was murdered somewhere else and her body was dropped in Ormanjhi to hide evidence, the police said.

READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Convoy Attacked In Ranchi, Alliance Partner RJD Blames BJP

Meanwhile, Ranchi SSP Surendra Jha said that they have detained over a dozen persons for interrogation in the violence and if their involvement is proved, they will be sent to jail. The holding of agitation in a place like Kishoreganj which falls in the route of the CM’s carcade and the mob suddenly growing in number, turning violent seeing the convoy appears to be a conspiracy. However, nothing conclusively can be said at the moment, the SSP said.

READ | Jharkhand CM Soren Govt Completes One-year In Office

RJD blames BJP for the attack

On the other hand, the supporters of Soren as well as alliance partner RJD has blamed BJP for the attack. In a tweet, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD condemned the attack and termed the saffron party as "GundaPartyBJP". Calling BJP as an anti-social element, RJD alleged that the attack was planned.

"BJP is a party of anti-social elements and rioters! There can be no place for Sanghi thinking in civilized politics! The planned attack on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by the Gunda Party BJP cannot be tolerated at any cost!” RJD said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

READ | Gujarat ATS Nabs Dawood's Close Aide Abdul Majid Kutti In Jharkhand