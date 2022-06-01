Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Orders Anti-corruption Probe Into 5 Ministers Of Former BJP Govt

In a sudden move, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday ordered the Anti Corruption Bureau to investigate alleged disproportionate assets of the previous government headed by Raghubar Das of the BJP. A press communiqué issued by the state public relations department informed that the order was given in the wake of a PIL filed by one Pankaj Kumar Yadav before the Jharkhand High Court in 2020.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered an investigation of five ministers from former CM Raghubar Das's cabinet in connection with the corruption case that is being heard by the Jharkhand HC.

"A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the case of disproportionate assets by the applicant Pankaj Kumar Yadav against the State of Jharkhand and former ministers of the previous government of the state. In the context of this petition, the state government ordered an ACB inquiry on Tuesday," the statement said.

Petitioner Pankaj Kumar has claimed that the demand for carrying out an investigation into the "disproportionate assets" of former ministers Randhir Singh, Neelkanth Singh Munda, Louis Marandi, Neera Yadav, and Amar Kumar Bauri was from the Jharkhand High Court.

In this petition, Pankaj Kumar claimed, "in the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission during the time of filing nomination for candidature in the 2014 assembly elections, it has been observed that assets of the said ministers increased from 200 percent to 1,200 percent."

CM Soren embroiled in Mining Lease Case

The corruption probe against the former BJP-led government comes at a time when incumbent CM Hemant Soren is facing "office of profit" allegations in connection with a mining lease case. The EC had issued a notice to Soren, who is accused of awarding himself in 2021 while holding charge of the state mining and environment department.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was sent a notice asking him to explain why he should not face action for having a mining lease issued in his favor, which prima facie disregards Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

On May 28, EC extended Hemant Soren's appearing date to June 14 in the mining lease case. Earlier, the EC had fixed May 31 as the appearing date.

(With inputs from agency)