Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Permits BRO To Induct 11,815 Workers For Critical Projects

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government has permitted the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to induct 11,815 workers from the state for critical projects, including in areas near China border in Ladakh after the agency gave assurance about their rights and benefits. In a letter by the state government to Lt General Harpal Singh, DG, BRO Roads confirmed that the BRO has been given consent for recruitment from Jharkhand. The letter has also informed that the deputy commissioners of the respective districts will be the nodal officers for this purpose.

"For future recruitments in subsequent years, BRO will have to register the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979," the letter further read.

Jharkhand CM takes cognisance of workers' problems

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and Labour Department have also prepared an MoU to be signed by the BRO to ensure an institutional framework safeguarding welfare measures and benefits of workers. Earlier on May 29, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had received 60 workers who were airlifted by the state government under the Chief Minister's initiative. Soren has also taken cognisance of problems faced by workers in the mountainous regions of Leh and Ladakh and sought answers from the BRO headquarters.

"BRO has to guarantee in writing and in signed agreement all necessary welfare benefits, monitoring mechanism safeguarding workers' travel, worksite and accommodation benefits, allowances and medical provision to ensure that the tribal workers of Dumka and Santhal Pargana can thus serve the nation honourably," Soren said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had sought Soren's intervention in the matter earlier after the Chief Minister had conveyed 'historical exploitation' of the workers and 'underpayment' in such tough conditions. A special team set up by the Chief Minister had then held week-long discussions and parleys with the BRO to ensure that an agreement was reached.

(with inputs from ANI)