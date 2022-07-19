Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren's Alleged Aide Pankaj Mishra Arrested In Illegal Mining Case

In a key development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's alleged political representative Pankaj Mishra was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the illegal mining case on Tuesday. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The development comes days after the ED conducted raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand like Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa resulting in the seizure of Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash. Also, five stone crushers that were being illegally operated from the site and five illegal firearm cartridges were seized.

The evidence collected during the course of the investigation, including statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents, revealed that the seized cash/bank balance is derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in the Sahibganj area including the forest area. The money laundering case stems from a state police FIR and the ED is also looking at purported links between alleged illegal coal mining operatives and those involved in operations of toll plaza tenders in Jharkhand.

Pooja Singhal & associates arrested

Another corruption case that had made headlines from Jharkhand took place in the month of May. Searches at 36 locations connected with the MNREGA Scam were conducted under PMLA, resulting in the seizure of Rs 19.76 crore cash. The searched premises included the premises of Pooja Singhal, IAS, and her associates. In this case, too, evidence collected during the course of the investigation, including those collected during the searches, and statements of various persons revealed that the major chunk of the seized cash was derived from illegal mining and belonged to senior bureaucrats and politicians.

The federal agency in May raided IAS officer Pooja Singhal, her businessman-husband and others as part of a money laundering investigation against them. The 2000-batch officer, who was holding the charge of Jharkhand mining secretary, was suspended by the state government following her arrest by the ED. A charge sheet was filed against her and others by the agency before a special PMLA court in Ranchi early this month.