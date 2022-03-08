Jharkhand CM launches vocational skill training centre

Ranchi, Mar 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday launched a vocational skill training centre in Dhanbad, in virtual mode, under the Tejaswini project on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Tejaswini project aims to improve completion of market-driven skills training and secondary education for adolescent girls and young women in the 14-24 age group in 17 districts.

Speaking at the programme, Soren said that work is being done to empower women through various schemes.

“The government is ready to extend all possible support to them. Women of rural areas need special attention and we have to reach them,” he said.

The chief minister also honoured Anganwadi worker of Dumka Nutan Devi and Rita Shri Parya of West Singhbhum for their exemplary work in the nutrition campaign, an official release said.

Two other women Amola Baski and Jaya Biruli were felicitated with certificates and citations for their commendable work during COVID-19.

On this occasion, the chief minister along with Women, Child Development and Social Security minister Joba Manjhi released the Setu education curriculum.

Under this initiative, out-of-school girls of the 17 districts in the 14-20 age group will be connected with the education of classes 8-10 level, even by staying away from school. Soren also provided Aadhar kits to rural women so that they get benefits of various schemes.

In view of the essentiality of Aadhar card for various schemes, kits were given to the rural women so that the Aadhar card of the beneficiaries can be made and they can be given the benefits of the schemes. PTI SAN NAM MM MM

