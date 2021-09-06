Jharkhand CM Requests PM Modi To 'direct The Allocated Rs 312 Crore Funds' To State

On Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his intervention to direct funds allocated by the 15th Finance Commission for the year 2020-2021. In the letter, the Jharkhand Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to release Rs 312 crore for this year and the subsequent years. In his letter, CM requested the PM to direct the funds to the state which would help the ST / SC dominated state in fighting the war against malnutrition.

Hemant Soren wrote, ''I would like to draw your attention to the recommendation made by the 15th Finance Commission for the year 2020-21... the serious problem of malnutrition has been discussed. In view of this, in the supplementary nutrition programme, it has been recommended to give Rs 7,735 crore in addition to the normal allocation for different states of the country."

Jharkhand CM writes to PM Modi

While stating that a substantial part of the population in Jharkhand belongs to ST and SC communities, where major cases of child malnutrition are reported, Soren said that on the behalf of all the citizens of the state, he is requesting the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Centre to be directed to release the recommended amount.

Mentioning the National Family Health Survey report, the Jharkhand CM highlighted the malnutrition situation across the state. He said that apart from the programs of the Government of India (GOI), the state government has also decided to fight against child malnutrition. He further added that recently the Jharkhand state government has planned to provide egg and other protein-rich equivalents to children between 3-6 years of age from its resources.

In the letter to PM Modi, Hemant Soren said, "In such a situation, if the central government release the funds allocated for the cause, it will prove to be a big support for the state government in the fight against malnutrition." ''At least 11.3 per cent of children are severely malnourished, 40.3 per cent are stunted... the state government has decided to fight the problem of malnutrition,'' the CM said.

Read the full letter here:

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@HemantSorenJMM)