Jharkhand CM Says 226 Of 260 Blocks Drought-hit; Relief Of Rs 3,500 Each Family Announced

The Jharkhand government on Saturday declared 226 out of the total 260 blocks of the state as drought-affected and decided to provide a cash relief of Rs 3,500 to each affected farmer family, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the chief minister.

In the review meeting of Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority regarding drought, it was decided to declare 226 blocks of 22 districts of the state as drought-hit," Soren said in a Twitter post.

"The state government will provide an advance relief of Rs 3,500 to every affected farmer family in the blocks, he said.

The state government will seek financial assistance from the Centre for drought relief.