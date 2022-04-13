Jharkhand CM Soren Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia For Deoghar And Lohardaga Victims

Following the two major incidents in the state which claim the lives of innocent people, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased in the Deoghar cable car accident and the Lohardaga violence. This came after a high-level meeting on Tuesday which was chaired by the Jharkhand CM himself.

The meeting which was attended by several state government officials had major discussions regarding the Trikut ropeway accident in Deoghar followed by the violent incident in Lohardaga. The government has directed officials to provide quality treatment to all the injured people in both incidents. Taking to Twitter, CM Soren informed about the same.

Meanwhile, after concerns about the Deoghar accident, the Jharkhand CM has also directed the officers to constitute a high-level inquiry committee for investigating the cable car accident and further include experts related to the ropeway in the committee. Apart from that, orders have been given to register an FIR regarding the accident.

Notably, this came just a day after the chief minister in a series of tweets informed that a high-level investigation will be carried out into the tragedy to determine the cause of the accident, further assuring that those found guilty will face severe punishment.

Trikut ropeway accident and Lohardaga violence

The developments came in the wake of the two major incidents that took place in the state. Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in Deoghar, while three people died in the accident.

The rescue operations which were carried out in close coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration, and Army went through Monday and Tuesday.

On the other hand, a scuffle between two groups on Sunday led to a violent clash involving stone-pelting in Lohardaga. A man also lost his life after succumbing to his injuries, while many were injured and vehicles were also set on fire. It was during a Ram Navami procession when the clash broke out. Following this, Section 144 has been imposed in the area and internet services remain suspended.

Image: PTI/ANI