Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Tweet Helps Gold Medallist Athlete Get Toilet In Her Home

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been using his Twitter account for giving orders and he recently directed District Collector (DC) of Simdega to help athlete Sangeeta Lakhra on 'priority basis'. Lakhra has excelled in sports, however, her family could not afford a toilet in the house. An article in a local newspaper highlighted her plight after which Jharkhand CM directed to 'help all the medal winners in the district on priority basis'.

In a tweet, Soren wrote, “Please inform the problems of these medal-winning players of the district by providing necessary government help on the basis of prominence”.

'Construction work started'

Lakhra has won several medals at the national and international level. She recently also won a gold media at the 41st National Masters Athletics Championship held in Manipur. However, Larkha's plight was highlighted when a social worker posted a tweet and tagged the Jharkhand CM.

In a tweet, social worker Manoj Konbegi wrote, “If this is the misfortune of the inspiring players for the people, what is the rest of the request to the Honorable Chief Minister, the condition of many national and international players of the district is very bad, please protect their honour”.

Soon after Soren's tweet, the District Collector of Simdega tweeted pictures of the toilet being constructed at Lakhra's residence. The tweet read, “Toilet construction work started in the house of international women player”.

