Jharkhand Declares January 23 As Public Holiday To Mark Netaji's Birthday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced that January 23 will be a public holiday in the state to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Taking to the microblogging site, Soren said that Jharkhand has been the 'karambhoomi' of Bose and his contribution to the freedom struggle will never be forgotten.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered to declare a public holiday on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," read a tweet in Hindi from Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमन्त सोरेन ने 23 जनवरी को नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती के अवसर पर सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित करने का आदेश दिया है। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 21, 2020

READ | Centre Declassifies All Records Related To Subhash Chandra Bose, Kin Seek Closure

READ | Subhash Chandra Bose's Kin Hails PM Modi Govt Over Declassification Of Netaji Files

"Jharkhand has also been the 'karambhoomi' of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to ensuring independence to India can never be forgotten. We all should take inspiration from his life. The youth should contribute to the state and country service by following the footsteps of Netaji," Soren said in a follow-up tweet.

झारखंड नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की कर्मभूमि भी रही है। भारत को आजादी दिलाने में उनके योगदान को कभी नहीं भुलाया जा सकता है। हम सबों को उनके जीवन से प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए। युवाओं को नेताजी के पद चिन्हों पर चलकर राज्य और देश सेवा में अपना योगदान करना चाहिए। - मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमंत सोरेन — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) January 21, 2020

READ | Rajnath Singh Pays Floral Tributes To Subhash Chandra Bose At INA Memorial In Singapore

All files declassified

On December 2, the Government of India (GOI) de-classified all records relating to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj and placed them in the National Archives of India stated Minister of State (MoS) of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel in the Parliament. A press release from the Press Information Bureau of GOI stated that a total of 304 declassified records and files have been transferred to National Archives of India for permanent retention.

Out of 304 files, 303 files are already uploaded on the Netaji web portal i.e. www.netajipapers.gov.in. The National Archives of India acts as the custodian of declassified files and records of the Government of India. All these files are made public under the Public Records Rules,1997.

READ | After Declassified Files On Netaji, Chandra Bose Demands Closure By 23rd January By PM

(with inputs from ANI)

(image credits: ANI)