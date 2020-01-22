The Debate
Jharkhand Declares January 23 As Public Holiday To Mark Netaji's Birthday

General News

Jharkhand CM announced January 23 will be a public holiday in the state to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Netaji

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced that January 23 will be a public holiday in the state to mark the 123rd birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Taking to the microblogging site, Soren said that Jharkhand has been the 'karambhoomi' of Bose and his contribution to the freedom struggle will never be forgotten.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered to declare a public holiday on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," read a tweet in Hindi from Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Jharkhand has also been the 'karambhoomi' of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to ensuring independence to India can never be forgotten. We all should take inspiration from his life. The youth should contribute to the state and country service by following the footsteps of Netaji," Soren said in a follow-up tweet.

All files declassified 

On December 2, the Government of India (GOI)  de-classified all records relating to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj and placed them in the National Archives of India stated Minister of State (MoS) of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel in the Parliament. A press release from the Press Information Bureau of GOI stated that a total of 304 declassified records and files have been transferred to National Archives of India for permanent retention.

Out of 304 files, 303 files are already uploaded on the Netaji web portal i.e. www.netajipapers.gov.in. The National Archives of India acts as the custodian of declassified files and records of the Government of India. All these files are made public under the Public Records Rules,1997. 

