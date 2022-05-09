Jharkhand: ED Summons IAS Officer Pooja Singhal For Questioning In Money Laundering Case

In a major development pertaining to a money-laundering probe, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Jharkhand Mining Secretary, Pooja Singhal, for questioning on Tuesday. The probe is linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges, PTI reported, citing officials.

Moreover, the officials also added that the 2000-batch IAS officer has been asked to appear before the investigation officer of the case at the agency's zonal office in Ranchi. The statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported, quoting officials.

Earlier, the ED had quizzed Singhal during the raids that were conducted against her, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha and others on May 6 in Jharkhand and other parts of the country. Abhishek Jha was also questioned by the agency. Earlier on Saturday, the ED had nabbed a chartered accountant under the anti-money laundering law in connection to the case.

CA Suman Kumar was taken into custody under the PMLA Act around 5 pm in Ranchi. Following that, he was produced in a special CBI court on Sunday. The court has granted 5 days of police custody to the Enforcement Directorate for further investigation. Officials at the time had alleged that the CA was "evasive in his replies" with regard to the alleged recovery of cash to the tune of Rs 17.79 crore from his premises in Ranchi after the agency conducted raids in this case.

Moreover, the ED has also alleged that Kumar, also a financial advisor, has links with IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her family. The federal agency seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore in cash after these raids and it also recorded the preliminary statement of Singhal during the searches.

Jharkhand money laundering case

The probe pertains to a money laundering case in which a former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, was arrested by the ED on 17 June 2020 from West Bengal. Sinha was booked by the agency under the PMLA in 2012 after studying the FIRs of the state vigilance bureau against him.

He was booked by the vigilance bureau under criminal sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to cheating and corruption for allegedly defrauding public money and investing it in his own name as well as in the name of his family members while working as junior engineer from 1 April 2008 to 21 March 2011. The ED stated that the money was earmarked for the execution of government projects under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in Khunti district, the agency had earlier said.

Sinha claimed before the ED that "he paid five per cent commission (out of the defrauded funds) to the district administration." During the period, the ED had alleged that charges of "irregularities" were made against Singhal while she served as the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu between 2007 and 2013. Meanwhile, the central agency is probing CA Suman Kumar's links with the IAS officer and her husband.

The agency had also claimed, in a remand note presented to the court for Kumar, that Singhal and her husband allegedly received "huge" cash deposits amounting to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore, which is over and above her salary in their accounts, during the period she faced charges of irregularities while being posted as the DM of various districts in the state. The federal agency also told a special PMLA court in Ranchi that the IAS officer allegedly transferred Rs 16.57 lakh from her "personal account" to those controlled or owned by her CA Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)