A day after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand, BJP leader Sudesh Verma said that it was a close contest and the party respects the mandate of the citizens. He then added that the party will analyse the loopholes for better results next time. Commenting on CAA, the leader NRC said it is for the betterment of the country. He further said that mobocracy cannot displace democracy, and this has to be understood by the opposition.