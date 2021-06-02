Jharkhand Extends COVID Lockdown With New Guidelines, Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

Marking this as the state's fourth extension of COVID-19 lockdown, the Jharkhand government announced updated guidelines for citizens to follow. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Tuesday, conducted a meeting with Disaster Management Authority where the decision to extend the restrictions was taken.

The lockdown has been extended for one more week till June 10.

The ongoing measures to contain the coronavirus surge were supposed to end on June 3. In the latest health management plan, the government has divided districts into two categories depending upon the number of cases. Out of the 24 districts, 15 are witnessing lesser cases and all shops will be open in those areas, added the government.

Apart from the 15 districts, the other nine, where COVID fatality is high will have shops other than clothes, jewellery and shoes operational, the official added to PTI. Districts having higher fatality numbers includes the state capital, Ranchi. Other eight districts that will observe lockdown restrictions are- Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Deoghar, Hazaribag, Garhwa, Gumla and Ramgarh.

What's allowed

The new orders have eased the norms for traveling and e-passes would not be required for movement within the district.

The state secretariat will function with 33 per cent staff strength till 2 pm, the official said.

Agriculture, industries and mining operations, besides emergency services, are allowed to function.

What's not allowed

No inter-district and inter-state movements without e-pass will be allowed.

Continuation of no allowance to all indoor and outdoor congregations of more than five persons.

All education centres and coaching institutions were closed and all examinations postponed.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks, among others, had also been closed in the state.

Moreover, mandatory 7-day home or institutional quarantine for people visiting Jharkhand barring those who will leave the state within 72 hours rule is applicable. The Chief Minister added that the decision has been taken to save both human lives and their livelihood.

Jharkhand COVID-19 cases

According to the latest tally, 4,991 people died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Total positive cases in the state stand at 3,37,774. Currently, there are 8,907 active cases, while 3,23,876 patients have recovered from the disease.