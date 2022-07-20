Jharkhand: Female Cop Mowed Down During Routine Vehicle Check In Ranchi, Accused Arrested

A day after a mining mafia dumper ran over a DSP in Haryana, a female sub-inspector was mowed down in a similar way in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Sandhya Topno, in-charge of Tupudana OP, was stationed for a routine vehicle check during the night. During the vehicle check, a pickup van rammed into the 2018 batch inspector at around 3 AM. The accused has been arrested, according to the Ranchi police.

"A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized," said SSP Ranchi.

Haryana DSP mowed down by mafia

In a shocking incident in Haryana, Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the illegal mining mafia which mowed him down near Nuh's Pachgaon on Monday, close to Gugugram. The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster. Surender Singh was due for retirement soon, sources said.

The Nuh Police informed, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited."

Republic TV has learned that the incident occurred when the DSP went for a surprise inspection of the area based on a tip-off. The trucks did not have the authority to move the mining stones from the area. When the DSP tried to stop it, the truck driver allegedly drove over the cop and killed him on the spot.

"He didn't come with backup force as he may not have found time for it. He was run over by the accused. No weapons used," ADG Ravi Kiran, IGP south range said. A case has been registered under Sections 302, and 307 IPC against the unidentified accused. One accused has been arrested after an encounter.