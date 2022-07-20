Jharkhand Female Cop, Who Was Mowed Down, Laid To Rest; Family Bids Tearful Farewell

Jharkhand Police on Wednesday paid final respects to sub-inspector Sandhya Topno who lost her life in the line of duty. She was mowed down by a pick-up allegedly involved in cattle smuggling near Ranchi.

The family of the sub-inspector also bid a tearful goodbye to her in presence of senior police officials and hundreds of people.

Topno, 32, was conducting the vehicle check in drive at Tupidana when a speeding vehicle carrying cattle knocked her down and fled. "She was immediately taken to Ranchi's RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences). She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital," Tupudana police station in-charge Kanhaiya Singh said.

SSP Ranchi informed that the accused has been arrested and the vehicle involved in the crime has been seized. A probe has been launched into the matter.

According to an eye-witnessed, Topno raised her hand from a distance to stop the vehicle but the driver ran over her.

BJP accuses ruling govt of patronising cattle smuggling; Congress retorts

In the meantime, the incident led to a verbal exchange between the ruling coalition partner Congress and the main opposition BJP in Jharkhand. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the JMM-led coalition of patronising cattle smuggling, the grand old party slammed the saffron party for trying to lower the morale of police by making irresponsible statements.

"There has been an increase in cow smuggling in Jharkhand ever since the Hemant Soren government has been formed. It is being done under the patronage of the ruling party. There is a breakdown of law and order in the state. The incident of Tupudana is an example of how the state is heading towards Jungle Raj," BJP state president and MP Deepak Prakash said.

In response, Jharkhand Congress President Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that police are devoted to check crime and the SI laid down her life while discharging duty.

"BJP leaders are trying to break the morale of the police by giving such irresponsible and objectionable statements," he said.

The incident comes a day after a DSP investigating illegal mining was killing in Haryana's Nuh district was mowed down by a truck he had signalled to stop.