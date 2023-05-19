Jharkhand: Fire Breaks Out In Old Collectorate Building In Hazaribag

A fire broke out in the old collectorate building in Hazaribag town of Jharkhand, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and the blaze was brought under control by two fire-tenders after four hours of firefight, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) (Headquarters) Mahesh Prajapati said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind the blaze.

Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said an FIR was lodged in Hazaribag Sadar police station as the "possibility of sabotage" cannot be ruled out. A large number of land records and documents have been gutted but no injuries were reported.