Jharkhand Foundation Day 2021: Here’s All You Need To Know About The ‘land Of Forests’

Every year, Jharkhand celebrates its foundation day on November 15. The day holds special significance because it marks the birth anniversary of the tribal leader Birsa Munda, also known as Bhagwan Birsa. On this day, the Indian Parliament also passed the Bihar Reorganisation Act 2000, after which the Chhotanagpur area was segregated from the southern half of Bihar and the state of Jharkhand was established. Jharkhand is located in the northeastern part of India and is also known as "The land of the forests."

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2021: History

Jharkhand which is the 15th largest state in India is a homeland to lakhs of tribal people, who dreamed of a tribal state even before the independence movement. Birsa Munda led a tribal religious millenarian movement against the British Raj in the late 19th century in the Bengal Presidency, which is now in Jharkhand. According to various Indo-Aryan languages, the word "Jhar" means forest, and "Khand" means land. The tribal-state has 24 districts, 260 blocks, and 32,620 villages and is popular for its waterfalls, hills, and various governmental projects.

The state also has various other attractions, including Maithon dam, a wildlife sanctuary, Panchet Dam on the Damodar river, and holy places (Baidyanath Dham, Parasnath, Rajrappa), among other tourist locations. Jharkhand is rich in resources like coal, iron ore, copper ore, uranium, mica, bauxite, granite, limestone, silver, and dolomite. The state is also popular for its fascinating folk dance, "Chhau Nach," a masked dance performance. Currently, the total population of Jharkhand is approximately 3.19 crore, and Ranchi is the capital city, while Dumka is Jharkhand's sub-capital.

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2021: Here's all you need to know about Birsa Munda

Born in 1875, he belonged to the Munda tribe and later went on to become a folk hero and god-like figure for tribals in the state of Jharkhand. Apart from being a freedom fighter, Munda is also credited with reviving the traditional tribal culture in the state of Jharkhand, which was mostly affected by Christian missionaries. At a young age, Munda became a popular preacher in the tribal region and established a reputation as a strong leader, preacher, miracle-worker, and healer. Impressed by his works and teachings, the people of his community considered him a saintly figure and sought his blessings. Notably, Munda's portrait hangs in the Indian Parliament Museum, which is one of the highest honours for any tribal leader.

Image: Twitter/@Rathore