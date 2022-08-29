Jharkhand: Four Cases Of Swine Flu Reported; Health Department On 'high Alert'

Even as the world continues to fight its battle with the coronavirus, the Jharkhand National Health Mission on Sunday informed that four cases of H1N1 flu (Swine Flu) were reported in three districts of the state. This comes after reports earlier on Sunday stated that three persons in the state had tested positive for swine flu.

"Four cases of Swine Flu from Bokaro, Ranchi and Giridih districts were detected in the state. The health department is on high alert. All precautions are being taken," said Dr Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh, MD, National Health Mission (NHM), Jharkhand.

Three patients are undergoing treatment at Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Ranchi, the hospital authority told PTI. Earlier, a 37-year-old woman from Ranchi, a 56-year-old woman from Dhanbad and a 70-year-old man from Purulia in West Bengal were undergoing treatment for H1N1 flu at the hospital, as per the hospital authorities.

"The patients underwent COVID test but they turned out to be COVID negative. We had a doubt as they were having a viral infection. Then, we decided on H1N1 examination and they tested positive," Dr Vijay Mishra, medical director of the hospital, told PTI.

"Major concern is patients are coming with COVID symptoms. They are being examined. When their results come negative, they are sent back home. The symptoms of Swine flu are similar to COVID-19. So, my advice is if a patient comes with COVID symptoms and turns negative for the disease, he/she should go for an H1N1 test. Otherwise, it may spread in the community," he added.

What is Swine flu?

Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by the H1N1 virus strain, which started in pigs. The infection was first recognised in the 1919 pandemic and still circulates as a seasonal flu virus.

Its symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness, and body aches. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are at risk of severe infection. People may experience pain in the muscles, dry cough, gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, chills, fatigue, or fever; headache, shortness of breath and sore throat are other common symptoms.

(With Agency Inputs)