Jharkhand Gets New Governor, CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath

Veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday took oath of office as the 11th Governor of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan.

Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Radhakrishnan, 65, at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs.

"I am very happy to take over as the governor of Jharkhand. The ultimate aim is to ensure all-round development of the state... Development is the only answer for eradication of poverty,” he later told reporters.

Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, succeeded Ramesh Bais, who served as the Governor of Jharkhand since July 2021.

"I have full faith that your guidance will always be available for the all-round development of the state," Soren said in a tweet, congratulating the new governor.

After taking oath, Radhakrishnan paid a visit to Ulihatu village in Khunti district, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda, around 60 km from state-capital Ranchi.

