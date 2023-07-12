Jharkhand: Girl Ends Life After Teacher Slaps Her For Wearing 'bindi'

A school student died by suicide reportedly after being beaten up for applying a 'bindi' on her forehead at school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, officials said. The incident took place in Dhanbad's Tetulmari area on Monday (July 10), where the parents of the deceased girl and locals on Tuesday reportedly held a protest against the school management, prompting police to initiate a probe and take action.

"We received information that a student has died by suicide. A suicide note has been recovered in which she alleged that she was tortured by a teacher in her school. FIR has been registered and the accused arrested. Further probe underway," said Nisha Murmu, DSP Baghmara, Dhanbad.

The mother of the victim said, "All of my three children study in the same school. My daughter was in the 10th standard and would have passed out of school in the next 4-5 months. I don’t have a husband. He died less than a year ago. I am raising my children after undergoing a lot of struggle. She (her daughter) had applied a bindi to the school. However, she removed it as she saw her teacher. The teacher told her that you dropped the bindi because you saw me. In front of all the students, the teacher slapped my daughter twice. A complaint was sent to the principal. However, he ignored it. He said, take your bag and get out of the school. My son called me and informed that his sister was crying. I took her to the principal to have a conversation with him. I asked him to call the teacher. He didn’t call. I apologized before the principal in case it was my daughter's fault and requested him to re-induct her into the school again."

Jharkhand | A class 10 student died by suicide allegedly after being slapped by a teacher for coming to school with a 'bindi' on her forehead



The principal reportedly asked both the mother and the daughter to leave the school premises. Subsequently, after reaching home, the daughter wrote a suicide note and hanged herself. "When I went to take a bath, my daughter hanged herself using a dupatta. She mentioned the name of her teacher, the school, and the principal. 'I am committing suicide because of the humiliation that I had to face', she mentioned in the suicide note," the mother said.

Accused teacher arrested

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, said in a tweet on Tuesday that a girl student was reported to have committed suicide after being beaten up for going to school wearing a 'bindi'. He said that the NCPCR has taken cognizance of the matter, and its team will go to Dhandbad for investigation. Uttam Mukherjee, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Dhanbad, Jharkhand, said that the accused teacher has been arrested by police after the incident came to light.

झारखंड के धनबाद में स्कूल में बिंदी लगाकर जाने पर पिटाई किए जाने से आहत हो कर एक छात्रा के आत्महत्या किए जाने की सूचना मिली है।

मामले का संज्ञान लिया जा रहा है, जाँच के लिए @NCPCR_ की टीम धनबाद जाएगी। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) July 11, 2023

"It is a serious matter. The school is also not affiliated to the CBSE board. I have told the District Education Officer. I met the victim's family today. The accused has been arrested," Mukherjee said in a tweet while replying to NCPCR Chairperson.

