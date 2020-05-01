Jharkhand Government Asks Centre To Run Trains To Bring Back Migrants And Students

Jharkhand government has asked the Union government for special trains to bring back migrants, students and those stranded from other states. The government has stated that as many as nine lakh people will return to the state.

Another request to operate trains

Speaking to ANI, Health Minister Banna Gupta said, "Jharkhand government does not have transport facilities and resources at such a big scale. And arranging resources is not possible. Hence, the Prime Minister should take cognisance of this and allow people to return home through special trains without charging any fare."

Gupta added that these Ministers will be monitored via the Aarogya Setu application and proper testing methods will be followed. "They will be monitored through Arogya Setu application. Screening and testing facilities will be made at every block and division level. However, it will require a huge quantity of medical kits and infrastructure. Since people in large numbers will return, demand for medical kits and infrastructure will shoot up tremendously. Therefore, we demand that the Centre should provide us with all the necessary medical kits in abundance. And announce economic relief packages for the betterment of the state," he further said.

On Wednesday, the Central government permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened. Moreover, they will again be tested for COVID-19 at their destination and kept in home quarantine or sent to an institutional quarantine facility as per the assessment.

However, there has been no notification by the government regarding running trains in order to carry migrant workers back home.

Multiple state governments, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala etc, have requested PM Modi to run trains in order to transport lakhs of migrants who are stuck since the lockdown was announced.

