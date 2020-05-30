Jharkhand Govt Airlifts 180 Stranded Migrants From Andaman And Nicobar Islands

In a bid to rescue migrant workers stranded amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Jharkhand government will airlift 180 migrant workers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Earlier on May 12, Jharkhand Chief Secretary had written a letter to the Union Home Secretary seeking permission to allow the State government to airlift workers stranded in Andamans, Ladakh, and the North-eastern states at its own expense.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is himself monitoring their travel. The State Urban Development Department with the Transport Department, Labour Department and COVID Control Room are coordinating with the local district administration and police in Port Blair on this mission.

"An IndiGo chartered flight will ferry 180 migrant workers from Port Blair to Ranchi. It will be reaching here at around 6.10 pm," reads an official statement.

Earlier, the Jharkhand government had arranged flights to airlift 60 migrants from Batalik in Leh on Friday, May 29. These migrant labourers were working on a Border Road Organisation (BRO) project in the area, Jharkhand Chief Minister's office confirmed.

The workers arrived on a SpiceJet flight to Delhi at around 2 pm and will depart from the national capital in IndiGo flight at 6 pm to reach Ranchi at 8 pm, the officials added. Upon arrival in Ranchi, the workers are expected to be received by Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the airport.

Meanwhile, one more person died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the death toll due to the disease to five while the number of cases rose to 521 with 45 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state, a government bulletin said.

A person died in Giridih due to COVID-19, it said. The previous COVID-19 fatalities had been reported from Ranchi (2), Koderma (1) and Bokaro (1). Of the total 521 COVID-19 cases, 300 are active while 216 people have been discharged as they have been cured and five have died, health officials said.

As many as 313 migrants who recently returned to the state tested positive for COVID-19, they said. Altogether 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,016 travellers completed observation of 28 days, the bulletin said.

