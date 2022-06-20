Jharkhand Govt Issues New COVID-19 Containment Guidelines As Caseload Sees Alarming Rise

Coronavirus cases are on an unprecedented rise all over the country. As of June 20, India reported 12,781 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 76,700 with active cases comprising 0.18% of the total infections and a weekly positive rate of 2.62%. A total of 8,537 patients recovered during the last 24 hours with the total recoveries across the country being 4.27 crore. The current recovery rate stands at 98.61%.

With the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government issued new guidelines on Monday, June 20, for the containment of the COVID-19 virus.

Guidelines issued by Jharkhand Govt due to rapid rise of COVID infections

Wearing of face cover/masks is compulsory at closed spaces, workplaces and inside public transport.

Individuals shall maintain adequate social distance in public places and at workplaces.

Provisions for hand wash or sanitiser will be made at workplaces.

Spitting in public places is prohibited.

In closed spaces, proper ventilation must be ensured.

All schools and coaching institutions shall comply with SOP/guidelines for health and safety protocols, for reopening of schools and learning with social distancing (annexed) issues by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

All colleges and Universities shall comply with the guidelines issued by University Grants Comission for reopening the colleges and Universities post lockdown due to COVID-19 (annexed).

Examinations to be conducted by various authorities of Government of India/Government of Jharkhand/Universities/ Colleges/ schools and national examinations conducted by private authorities/ institutions shall be in compliance of SOP dated 10.09.2020 (annexed) issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in this regard.

Hotels, Restaurants and other hospitality units such as guest house/Dharamshala/lodge etc shall comply with the SOP on preventive measures laid down by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

All religious places/places of worship shall comply with SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goverment of India.

Any person violating these guidelines will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

(With inputs from ANI)

