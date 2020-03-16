Jharkhand Govt Notifies COVID-19 As Epidemic; CM Orders Closure Of Educational Institutes

In view of the precautionary measures pertaining to the spread of Coronavirus, Jharkhand government on Monday declared it as an epidemic and notified it in the gazette as "COVID-19 2020". The government has decided to close all government and private schools and colleges in Jharkhand from March 17th to April 14th.

'Nobody is allowed to hold press conferences'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during his speech in Vidhan Sabha said, "We have decided to close all schools and colleges from March 17 to April 14. All parks, private coaching institute shall be closed. Nobody is allowed to hold press conferences. To fight coronavirus, the government has allocated Rs 200 crores. Outsiders will not be allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises till the House is functioning. We have arranged adequate facility in the hospital so that no patient faces discomfort."

Jharkhand Chief Secretary D K Tiwary said, "We have put on alert, all Deputy Commissioners and SPs of districts. We have made an isolation ward of 36 beds in RIMS, Ranchi. We have trained the doctors, nurses and paramedical staffs keeping in mind the coronavirus. We have notified this as an epidemic in the gazette as Covid 2020."

By declaring Coronavirus as an epidemic now, the state government authorities and doctors have powers to enter into any premises and conduct test upon any suspect, even if he or she is not willing to get the tests conducted. Even the private doctors will come in the ambit of this notification made in the gazette to assist the state government as and when required. If anyone denies getting the tests conducted then even an FIR can be registered against the concerned person.

