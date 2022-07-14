After Republic Media Network reported of some government schools in Jharkhand's Jamtara functioning as Urdu schools without any approval from the education department, the Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren passed an order reducing the number of Urdu schools from 8 to 4.

In the order issued by the Jamtara district education department on July 13, the department has ordered to reduce the number of Urdu schools in the district from earlier 8 to now 4. Notably, an earlier order issued on July 09 by the district education department acknowledged 8 schools as Urdu schools in the district. However, later the district administration amended the number of Urdu schools in the recent order of July 13 stating that only four schools are named as Urdu-medium schools in the district. According to the report from Dumka, the four schools that have been removed from this list were primary schools which were made Urdu schools.

This comes following the report of Republic Media Network on how the government schools in Jharkhand's Jamtara were named Urdu schools and the holidays in them were given on Friday rather than on Sunday, without any orders from the government itself. Notably, neither these institutions were notified as Urdu-medium schools nor have they received any departmental directives to implement the change. However, due to pressure from the parents of Muslim students, the administration has unilaterally decided to observe Fridays as students’ weekly holidays instead of Sundays. It is pertinent to mention that about 70% of the students in these government schools belong to the Muslim community.

Jharkhand govt launches probe

Reacting to the reports of government schools running as Urdu Schools in Jamtara, the Jharkhand government initiated a probe into the alleged irregularities in the functioning of the 100 schools in Jamtara.

Expressing displeasure over the change, Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto demanded a report on the investigation in a week's time. The Ministry also passed an order stating that no amount of pressure from the villagers can force school authorities to make changes in government school rules.