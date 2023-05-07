Jharkhand Govt Suspends IAS Officer Chhavi Ranjan Following Arrest By ED Under PMLA

Arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged illegal land deals, the Jharkhand government on Saturday, May 6 suspended Indian Administrative Service officer Chhavi Ranjan. The Enforcement Directorate had produced him before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Saturday, which had remanded him to six days of ED custody.

The state government in a statement said that Chhavi Ranjan, IAS, presently posted as Director of the Social Welfare Department, Jharkhand has been suspended following his arrest by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“In the light of being arrested under Section-19 of Anti Money Laundering by Government of India, Directorate of Enforcement, Ranchi Regional Office, Ranchi Act (PMLA), 2002, Chhavi Ranjan IAS, Director, Social Welfare, Jharkhand (Additional Charge – Director, Social Security, Jharkhand, Ranchi and State Disability Commissioner, Jharkhand, Ranchi) is suspended with immediate effect under Rule-3(3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969”, the statement read.

Notably, the 2011-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre was arrested late on Thursday, May 4 in a land scam case related to illegally grabbing and selling land in Ranchi. He was sent to 6-day Enforcement Directorate custody in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Saturday after he was interrogated for around 10 hours.

Earlier, the IAS officer had appeared before the ED multiple times for questioning in connection with alleged land scam cases. In this regard, ED had also conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, including his residence in Ranchi. According to sources, the IAS officer, while serving as the deputy commissioner of Ranchi, allegedly used the Kolkata registry office for forgery in the Army land case.

So far, seven accused persons have been arrested in the land scam case of the ED. They were produced in court and sentenced to judicial custody. According to sources, scams were allegedly done during his tenure as deputy commissioner of Ranchi. According to ED, there is a nexus operating in this case that had allegedly sold multiple plots by forging documents. Even the rightful owners are unaware that their plots have been sold, said ED sources.