Jharkhand Government Repeals Sedition Charges Against Anti-CAA Protesters

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced that the state administration has suggested the repealing of sedition charges imposed on 3,000 people who participated in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Wasseypur area, on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the newly elected Chief Minister said that Jharkhand government would never suppress the voice of the people, and shared pictures of the letter seeking action against the official and dropping the sedition case.

His tweet translates to: "The law is not meant to frighten the people and suppress their voice, but to instil a feeling of safety in the public. My government will work towards being the voice of the people.

"In Dhanbad, the section of sedition imposed on 3000 people has been repealed without any delay and proper action has been recommended against the guilty officer. I would also like to appeal to all the people of Jharkhand that the state is yours, it is our duty to respect the law and order here."

There were cases registered against 7 named and 3,000 unnamed protestors who took out an anti-CAA march in Wasseypur, Dhanbad on Tuesday night without permission.