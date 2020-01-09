The Debate
Jharkhand Government Repeals Sedition Charges Against Anti-CAA Protesters

General News

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced that the state administration has suggested the repealing of sedition charges imposed on 3,000 people for anti-CAAprotests

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
CAA

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced that the state administration has suggested the repealing of sedition charges imposed on 3,000 people who participated in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Wasseypur area, on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the newly elected Chief Minister said that Jharkhand government would never suppress the voice of the people, and shared pictures of the letter seeking action against the official and dropping the sedition case.

Here is the tweet by Hemant Soren:

READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Approves Formation Of 22 Fast Track Special Courts

His tweet translates to: "The law is not meant to frighten the people and suppress their voice, but to instil a feeling of safety in the public. My government will work towards being the voice of the people.

"In Dhanbad, the section of sedition imposed on 3000 people has been repealed without any delay and proper action has been recommended against the guilty officer. I would also like to appeal to all the people of Jharkhand that the state is yours, it is our duty to respect the law and order here."

There were cases registered against 7 named and 3,000 unnamed protestors who took out an anti-CAA march in Wasseypur, Dhanbad on Tuesday night without permission.

READ | Hemant Soren Cabinet's 1st Decision: Drops Sedition Cases Against 'Pathalgadi' Activists 

CM drops cases against 'Pathalgadi' activists

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Sunday had initiated action in withdrawing cases against 'Pathalgadi' protestors. More than 10,000 protestors had agitated against the proposed amendment to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, and the 'Pathalgadi' agitation. Both legislations protect the tribals' rights over their land.

READ | Kejriwal Govt's Health, Education Initiatives Inspiration For Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

READ | Strike Did Not Affect Mining Activities In Jharkhand, Say Officials; Unions Dismiss Claim

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
