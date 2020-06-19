Galwan Face-off: Jharkhand Govt To Give Plot Free Of Cost To Kin Of Martyred Jawans

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid their rich tributes to Sepoy Ganesh Hansda who was martyred in the Galwan Valley face-off with the Chinses troops. The State Government on Thursday also announced that in addition to the compensation, it will give a plot of land free of cost to the bereaved families.

"In addition to compensation, we will give a plot of land anywhere in the state free of cost to bereaved families and request the Centre to allot petrol pump to them," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

He further saluted the Braveheart for demonstrating their strength and sacrificing their lives while protecting the Indian border. he also said that the whole country is standing with their families.

"I salute all the bravehearts who demonstrated their strength and made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the border. We are proud but sad today. We are standing with their families," he added.

The Galwan Valley violent face-off

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. The PM has convened an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the present situation at the LAC. In a heartening development, the Indian Army announced that all 4 injured personnel in the faceoff with China are now stable.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)