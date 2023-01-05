Jharkhand Guv Expresses Concern Over Eco Condition Of State's Farmers

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Wednesday expressed concern over the economic condition of farmers in the state and emphasised on the need for increasing products and productivity in the agricultural sector.

Addressing a two-day conference on 'Proportion and Share of Agriculture and Rural Development in Inclusive Economic Prosperity', Bais said organic and natural farming will be fruitful for the purpose.

He also called for promotion of small industries and rural tourism and said more impetus should be given to acheive the goal of rural ddevelopment.

Recounting the rapid strides made in the country in the agriculture sector since Independence, he said innovation played a remarkable role and hailed the government policies.

The development of nations in the world is possible only after the development of the agriculture sector. The growth of industries is also dependant on the development of agriculture sector, he asserted.

"We have to take agricultural development along to make India a developed nation ... Today when we talk of atmanirbhar (self reliance) it is more important to make rural economy self-reliant (atmanirbhar)," the governor said.

The agriculture and rural development sectors have crucial roles to play for the country to become a five trillion dollar economy and the challenge is responsible and inclusive agricultural production and management, which will be possible when all stakeholders contribute with responsibility to achieve the development target.

Today agri startups have immense opportunity for youths as it can help link farmers with the market, he said adding digital technology will immensely help to link farmers' products with markets and lauded the contribution of NABARD.

