Jharkhand Guv Returns Another Bill To Govt For Anomaly

Ranchi, May 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday returned another bill to the government on the ground of anomaly and mismatch between its Hindi and English versions, officials said.

The Jharkhand State Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, 2022 was passed by the assembly in March. It aims at setting up new markets where farmers can directly sell their produce and increase their income.

“As there are anomalies and mismatch between the Hindi and English versions of the Bill, it has been returned to the state government to rectify the anomalies,” A Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

The governor asked the government to get the corrected bill passed by the assembly and send it for his assent, he said.

In recent months, several bills were returned by the governor to the state government on the similar ground of mismatch between the Hindi and English versions. Some of such bills are the Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University Bill, 2021, and the Jharkhand Finance Bill, 2021.

The Jharkhand State Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, 2022, was sent back to the government a day after traders stopped importing consumable items from other states in protest against the market fee proposed in the Bill.

It proposes a market fee of 2 per cent on non-perishable items and 1 per cent on perishable items.

After the governor’s move, traders under the banner of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FJCCI) decided to revoke the decision of stopping the import of consumable items from other states.

The FJCCI welcomed the governor’s decision and requested the government not to bring the bill again.

"We are withdrawing our protest for the time being but the agitation will continue till the government decides not to bring the Bill again in future," FJCCI president Dheeraj Taneja said.