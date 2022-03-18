Jharkhand Guv Returns 'anti-lynching' Bill To State Over Variation In Eng & Hindi Versions

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday returned the anti-lynching bill to the state government. Governor Bais has returned the ‘Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021’ which was passed by the state assembly in December last year, with two specific suggestions to the state government.

One of the suggestions includes reconsidering the definition of "mob", which was written in the proposed law, does not correspond to the legal lexicon.

An official speaking with PTI who wished to remain anonymous said that the anti-lynching bill was returned with specific suggestions underlining the mismatch between the Hindi and English versions of the bill and the need to reconsider the definition of ‘mob.'

The first objection that has been raised regarding the mismatch between the Hindi and English versions of the bill states that a specific sub-clause dealing with "Witness Protection Scheme" in the English version of the bill is missing in its Hindi version, according to the PTI.

"Sub-clause xii in Sub-section 1 of Section 2 deals with ‘witness protection scheme’ in the English version of the bill. This Sub-clause xii is missing in the Hindi version. This needs to be rectified/ corrected by the State Government ", official told PTI.

The news agency also reported that Governor Ramesh Bais has asked the government to rectify the bill so that there is symmetry in both versions of the bill.

Definition of 'mob'

Official speaking with PTI on anonymity said that the second objection is regarding the definition of the mob. “Secondly, there is a need to reconsider the definition of mob as given in section 2(vi) of the bill. A group of two or more individuals cannot be called a tumultuous crowd. A mob is large, angry and disorderly crowd of people who are often uncontrollable or violent. The state government must revisit the definition of mob,” the official said in context to the second objection.

When asked if the government will consider the suggestions and introduce the change in the Jharkhand assembly's ongoing budget session, Vinay Chowbey, the Chief Minister's Senior Secretary, declined to answer. He said that he was not aware of the development.

Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021

Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand passed the 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021' by voice vote in the state Assembly on December 21, 2021. The bill has been awaiting the Governor's assent to become a law since then.

The legislation has provision for jail terms varying from three years to life imprisonment and penalties of up to ₹25 lakh against those involved in mob lynchings leading to "injury or death" of a person.

Jharkhand is the third state, after West Bengal and Rajasthan, to have placed a bill against lynching.