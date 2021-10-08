Jharkhand HC Dismisses 'vague' CBI Report In Dhanbad Judge Death Probe; Demands Specifics

Dismissing a report tabled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as vague and unclear, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday ordered the investigating agency to be specific in its probe into the Dhanbad Judge's death case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhary, who was sworn in on the same day, said that the special investigating team of CBI ought to be more accurate in furnishing the details of the investigation. The bench conducted the hearing in physical mode.

The counsel for CBI informed the court that the investigation has revealed some new facts in the case. The two accused, who have been arrested, have accepted their connection with several persons who are under the CBI scanner. However, CBI deemed it too early to disclose the names as more proof is awaited.

The case will be heard again on October 21. Last month, the CBI had doubled the bounty to Rs 10 lakh for 'information of importance' in the death of the judge.

Dhanbad Judge murder case

The 49-year-old district judge was allegedly hit by a heavy autorickshaw after it veered towards him when he was out jogging on a wide road near Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad on July 28. The auto-rickshaw had fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that it will complete all pending appointments in the Forensic State Laboratory within six months. Necessary funds required will also be released within this time to complete the appointments, the government pleader said.

The court fixed a three-month deadline to finish all pending appointments and vacant posts in the laboratory and cautioned that strict orders will be passed if the government fails to meet the deadline.

(With inputs from agency)