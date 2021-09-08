Jharkhand HC grants anticipatory bail to National Games scam accused

Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court has granted anticipatory bail to R K Anand, an accused in connection with alleged irregularities in the 2011 National Games in the state.

The court of Justice A K Chaudhary on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Anand on the condition of depositing Rs 50 lakh in the trial court. He was an office bearer of the organising committee of the 34th National Games held in the state in 2011.

Alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 28.38 crore were detected during the event, which is being investigated by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing on his behalf, had sought anticipatory bail on grounds of age and health issues.

Anand claimed he had been falsely implicated in the case, and his name was not in the original FIR.

In July 2019, the Jharkhand government had allowed the ACB to prosecute Anand, following which his name was added to the FIR and chargesheet against him filed in the trial court.

The high court had on July 6 rejected a petition for quashing the FIR against him. PTI CORR NAM RBT RBT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)