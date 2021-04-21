Jharkhand HC Pulls Up Govt For 'pathetic' COVID-19 Situation; Flags Remdesivir Shortage

The Jharkhand High Court came down heavily on the state government for various aspects of its COVID-19 management including the non-availability of Remdesivir injections. A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad observed that the novel coronavirus situation in the state is "pathetic" owing to the non-availability of beds, oxygen-supported beds and the black marketing of drugs like Remdesivir and Favipiravir. It also expressed dismay that people are not getting these drugs despite the assertion of the Drug Controller of Jharkhand that they are being made available to "top" medical shops.

The next date of the hearing is on Thursday. A day earlier, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced a lockdown in the state from April 22 to 29 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. During this period, people will be allowed to leave their house only for essential activities. There are 33,178 active cases in Jharkhand while 1,37,590 patients have been discharged and 1547 fatalities have been recorded.

Here are the HC directions: