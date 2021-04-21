Jharkhand HC Pulls Up Govt For 'pathetic' COVID-19 Situation; Flags Remdesivir Shortage

The Jharkhand High Court came down heavily on the state government for various aspects of its COVID-19 management including the non-availability of Remdesivir injections. A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad observed that the novel coronavirus situation in the state is "pathetic" owing to the non-availability of beds, oxygen-supported beds and the black marketing of drugs like Remdesivir and Favipiravir. It also expressed dismay that people are not getting these drugs despite the assertion of the Drug Controller of Jharkhand that they are being made available to "top" medical shops.
The next date of the hearing is on Thursday. A day earlier, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced a lockdown in the state from April 22 to 29 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. During this period, people will be allowed to leave their house only for essential activities. There are 33,178 active cases in Jharkhand while 1,37,590 patients have been discharged and 1547 fatalities have been recorded.
Here are the HC directions:
- The state authorities should file an affidavit on the steps taken till April 17 to secure an adequate supply of Remdesivir and Favipiravir
- The Drug Controller of Jharkhand must explain her basis for making the submission that the Centre is rationing the supply of Remdesivir
- The Drug Controller should provide details of the supply of Remdesivir and Favipiravir to medicine shops and hospitals supported by relevant documents
- The Drug Controller must reveal whether the names of such shops have been notified in newspapers for the people in general and tender an explanation in case this hasn't been done
- Both the Drug Controller and the Principal Secretary, Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Jharkhand shall ensure the adequate supply of oxygen, Remdesivir, Favipiravir, Doxycycline, Flugaurd, Vitamin C and Zinc tablets
- The state government should enumerate the steps it intends to take for preventing the black marketing of such medicines
- The state government should reveal the parameters for deciding as to which medical shops will be provided these medicines
- The Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi and other districts must monitor the rates of CT scan and other pathological tests charged by private hospitals to prevent exorbitant pricing
- The state government should ensure that a patient is provided with requisite medical support which is required for a person suffering from COVID-19
