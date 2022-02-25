Jharkhand Health Min Announces Relaxation Of COVID Curbs; Schools To Reopen In State

Following a meeting with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday announced the decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state. After the meeting on Friday, February 25, the health minister withdrew the restriction of offline classes in seven districts and asked the schools to start operating physically and call students from standard 1 to attend the offline class from March 7. The health minister also clarified that no offline class will be conducted before March. Banna Gupta also noted that the decision was taken considering the downward trend observed in COVID-19 infections.

"In a meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and senior officials, it was decided to remove restrictions on offline classes in schools of 7 districts. Schools will be opened from class 1 onwards from March 7 but offline exams are not allowed till March," said health minister Banna Gupta

The health minister also informed that parks, swimming pools and tourists spots will be opened to the public in the state. Restaurants and Bars were given full freedom to function with 100% attendance. Keeping in mind that the COVID threat still persists, the authorities decided to prohibit gatherings and fairs until further notice. "Parks, tourist spots and swimming pools are allowed to open. 8 pm restrictions on markets are also removed. Restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity. Gatherings and fairs continue to be prohibited," Jharkhand health minister further added.

AIIMS director asserts COVID-19 is in endemic stage

AIIMS director, Dr Randeep Guleria, after attending a mega blood donation camp spoke to ANI on Friday and asserted that the declining COVID-19 cases in India suggest that we are seeing the "tail" of the third wave and soon, the pandemic will gradually reach the stage of endemic. Even though the cases are dropping, Guleria further urged people to follow COVID-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The AIIMS director further requested the people of India to come out and get inoculated. He noted that COVID vaccines have no side effects and it will save people from serious hospitalisation and even death. Making a serious request, Guleria asked to not believe in social media speculations regarding vaccination.

COVID-19 tally in India

India has recorded a total of 4,28,94,345 cases, out of which 1,34,235 are active cases. The death toll in the country is at 5,13,226 and 4,22,46,884 people have recovered from the virus. The Indian government has so far administered more than 176 crore Coronavirus vaccines to its citizens out of which over 78 crore people have received the second dose and have been fully vaccinated. The Centre has successfully administered more than 1.86 crore booster doses since its inception in India last month.

Input: ANI