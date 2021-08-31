Jharkhand Health Min Says Preparations In Place To Combat Possible Third COVID-19 Wave

Health experts have warned that the third wave of COVID-19 could peak anytime between October and November in India. To negate the effects and to reduce the spread of the virus, the state’s Health Minister Banna Gupta said that the Jharkhand government is already making arrangements in preparation. While talking to the media, Gupta said that the third wave might have a damaging effect on children and that more ventilators have been set up in the state. He said, "We've made arrangements for the anticipated third wave of COVID. Ventilators have been set up for children across the state. Around 76% of people live in rural areas, so we can't neglect them. We are focusing on all things and moving forward.” He also said that the state government has acquired the services of experts and made sure that the state has procured the most advanced and appropriate medical equipment to effectively fight the potential third wave.

The situation explained by a Civil Surgeon

Dr Vinod Kumar, Civil Surgeon from Ranchi said while talking about the government’s preparation to protect the people from the next expected wave of the pandemic in the state capital that the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) wards have been set up at Ranchi Sadar Hospital. He was quoted saying, "We have 27 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 24 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds in the PICU ward. If needed, we'll utilise the 16-bedded Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) as NICU ward."

He urged the government to add more staff to deal with the possible surge in the number of infections. He said, “We need 11-12 paediatricians but we only have seven now. We've written to the dept regarding this." He also gave information regarding the arrangements that have been made for adult patients. Kumar said that their hospital has 50 ICU beds for adults along with 250 general beds. He said, "We have a 50-bed ICU for adults. 250 general beds are also there which can be converted into a COVID ward if required. All beds have pipeline-supported oxygen."

(With ANI inputs)